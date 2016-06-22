JAUNTIN's Great Features

JAUNTIN’ makes it easier for policyholders to obtain travel insurance, enhance their existing policies or submit claims in real-time. Learn when your policyholders leave & return, where they go, their travel habits and much more!

Mobile At Last!

Users can sign-up for coverage in minutes and turn their policy on or off in real-time.

Instant Quotes

Real-time quotes for new and returning clients.

Mobile Claim Submission

Allow your policyholders to make coverage upgrades and submit claims in real-time.

Better Data

Our mobile A.I. platform helps you to optimize pricing, manage risk and prevent fraud.

JAUNTIN's Endless Possibilities

Two of the Top 10 Insurtech Trends for 2016 are 'New Sources of Data' and 'Ability to Turn Insurance Cover On and Off'. Need we say more?

